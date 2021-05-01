Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.32. 270,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.45. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.06.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

