BMO Capital Markets Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$27.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALA. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.79.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ALA stock opened at C$22.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$14.55 and a 52-week high of C$23.24. The firm has a market cap of C$6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.