BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE (NYSE:MDA)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE (NYSE:MDA) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 69.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

NYSE MDA opened at $56.14 on Thursday.

Maxar Technologies, Inc provides space technology solutions, delivering unmatched end-to-end capabilities in satellites, robotics, Earth imagery, geospatial data, analytics and insights. Its segments include Space Systems, Imagery and Services. The firm operates through the Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments.

