BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.
NYSE DCF opened at $9.43 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
