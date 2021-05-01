BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE DCF opened at $9.43 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.