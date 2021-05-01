BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Income
