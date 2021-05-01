BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

