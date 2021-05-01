BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
