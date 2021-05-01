BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

