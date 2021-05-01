Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Markel in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $13.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $13.87. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $13.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $18.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $18.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $64.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MKL. Truist upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,176.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,060.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.67. Markel has a 52-week low of $761.06 and a 52-week high of $1,218.88.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,775. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

