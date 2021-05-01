Boenning Scattergood Upgrades Employers (NYSE:EIG) to Outperform

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE EIG opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. Employers has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Employers will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

