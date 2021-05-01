Bokf Na Cuts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,101,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,452,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after acquiring an additional 332,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,680,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $68.34 and a one year high of $100.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

