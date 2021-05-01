Bokf Na Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $102.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

