Bokf Na Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

JCI stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

