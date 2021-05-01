Bokf Na Has $787,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 289.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.26.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $168.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

