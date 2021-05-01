Bokf Na Sells 11,150 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 35,595 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,840,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

