Bokf Na Sells 1,163 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bokf Na reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

