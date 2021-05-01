BOLT Hits Market Capitalization of $11.65 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $11.65 million and approximately $258,516.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00066776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.05 or 0.00813524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00095612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00044342 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

