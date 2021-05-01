Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. On average, analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BCEI opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $689.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.99.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.
Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.