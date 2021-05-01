Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. On average, analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

BCEI opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $689.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCEI. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.