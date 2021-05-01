Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Short Interest Down 71.7% in April

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,800 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the March 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BCEI stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. 333,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,379. The company has a market cap of $689.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCEI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

