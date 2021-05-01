Bonk (BONK) Price Down 31% This Week

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, Bonk has traded down 31% against the US dollar. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.45 or 0.00834438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00095502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00044847 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

