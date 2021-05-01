BOOM (BOOM) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BOOM has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $2.82 million and $506,224.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.45 or 0.00834438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00095502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00044847 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,404,717 coins and its circulating supply is 781,373,984 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

