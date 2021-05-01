Boosted Finance Tops One Day Volume of $142,268.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $142,268.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $63.54 or 0.00110164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00062918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.71 or 0.00283824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $621.56 or 0.01077576 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00026313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.52 or 0.00727310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,473.81 or 0.99640012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.