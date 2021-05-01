Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at Raymond James

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boralex to C$52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.22.

Shares of BLX opened at C$39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.44. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$26.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 71.64.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,105.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

