BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 15th

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

BorgWarner has raised its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

