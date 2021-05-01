Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Short Interest Down 27.9% in April

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,200 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 651,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $749.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. Boston Omaha has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter.

In other Boston Omaha news, CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $7,086,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Boston Omaha by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 257.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

