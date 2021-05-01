Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

