Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

