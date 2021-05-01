Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

