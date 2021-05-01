Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up 1.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $922,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

IOO opened at $69.23 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

