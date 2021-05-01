Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 7,541 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 358,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $32.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73.

