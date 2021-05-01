BP (LON:BP) Price Target Increased to GBX 285 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 364.64 ($4.76).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 303 ($3.96) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 301.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £61.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 15,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £47,088 ($61,520.77). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £305.55 ($399.20). Insiders purchased 15,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,555 in the last quarter.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

