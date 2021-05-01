Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 190 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

