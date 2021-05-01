Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.77 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after buying an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,238,000 after buying an additional 88,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,588,000 after purchasing an additional 85,988 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $100.69 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.