Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $148.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $149.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

