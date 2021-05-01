Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $227.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.09.

