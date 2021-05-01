Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in The TJX Companies by 73.1% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 24.4% in the first quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 10,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $71.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.34, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.