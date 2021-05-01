Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 131.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.37.

V opened at $233.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $171.72 and a one year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.