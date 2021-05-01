Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

BAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC downgraded Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

BAK stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth about $2,281,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

