Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 163.6% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BREZ. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,232,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,696,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

