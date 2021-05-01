Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

BLIN opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.95.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

