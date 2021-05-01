Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWB. B. Riley increased their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

