Brightcove Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 13,858 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,562% compared to the typical volume of 834 call options.

In related news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of BCOV opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $584.40 million, a P/E ratio of -39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.