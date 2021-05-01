BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%.

BSIG traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 730,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,868. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on BSIG. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

