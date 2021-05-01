Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $130,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $228.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

