Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Takes $1.32 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.60 million, a P/E ratio of -45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

