Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.81.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.42. 17,026,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,467,132. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

