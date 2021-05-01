Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.35-7.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of increasing in the high-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.28 billion.Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.350-7.550 EPS.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $62.42. 17,026,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,467,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.50.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.