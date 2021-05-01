Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.81.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.42 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

