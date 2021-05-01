British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get British Land alerts:

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.24 on Thursday. British Land has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British Land (BTLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.