Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post $3.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $14.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $17.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Truist increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 785,600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after acquiring an additional 749,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,601,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,463,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Earnings History and Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

