Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $19.58 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

