Brokerages Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to post sales of $255.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $256.00 million. Ichor posted sales of $220.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 15.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

ICHR stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.77. 339,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,112. Ichor has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

